Community in shock after two killed in light aircraft crash in Co Down

Emergency services attended Newtownards Airport following a 999 call on Tuesday evening.

Jonathan McCambridge
Wednesday 20 July 2022 09:34
Emergency services were called to Newtownards Airport after a light aircraft crashed, killing two people (Rebecca Black/PA)
Emergency services were called to Newtownards Airport after a light aircraft crashed, killing two people (Rebecca Black/PA)
(PA Wire)

A Co Down community is in shock after two people were killed in a light aircraft crash, a local representative has said.

Police remained at Newtownards Airport on Wednesday following confirmation of the deaths.

Alliance Party councillor Vicky Moore lives near the airport and visited the scene following the crash on Tuesday evening.

She said: “It is a huge shock to the community and obviously all our thoughts are with the families of those who have been affected and particularly those that have died in the accident.

Local people are used to the activity at the airport and this will be a terrible shock to them

Alliance Party councillor Vicky Moore

“Really the airport here in Newtownards is part of the community, it is very busy, it has been a fixture in the town for a very, very long time.

“Local people are used to the activity at the airport and this will be a terrible shock to them.”

She added: “I live under the flight path, probably about 10-15 minutes’ walk away.

“I was at the scene last night. Police were preventing anyone from getting access to the airport but you could see that a number of emergency vehicles were there.

“This is a very rare occurrence bearing in mind the amount of activity there is at the airport.

“It is mostly flying schools who use it, pleasure flying, small, independent and private aircraft use it.

“The airfield is so popular, it is not expected that something like this would happen.”

Emergency services attended the scene (Rebecca Black/PA)
(PA Wire)

Emergency services rushed to the scene following a 999 call on Tuesday evening.

A PSNI spokesman said: “It was reported to police at 8.20pm that a light aircraft had crashed at the airport.

“Officers and other emergency services attended the scene.

“Sadly, two people were pronounced dead.”

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended, and said no patients were taken from the scene on the Portaferry Road in the town.

A statement said: “NIAS despatched two emergency crews, a doctor and an ambulance officer to the incident.

“No patients were taken from the scene.”

