What the papers say – October 4

The Conservative Party conference continues to dominate the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers with Suella Braverman’s speech taking centre stage.

The Times runs with the Home Secretary’s words for their splash, warning that a “migration hurricane is coming”.

The i suggests her latest moves are a “hardline job application to become Tory leader”.

The front page of the Daily Mail called the address at the Manchester event “the first properly spellbinding, dramatically assured speech seen at a conference for years”.

The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph, and the Daily Express opt for fronts on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of his big speech to conference.

From a different perspective, The Daily Mirror has called out the 13 years the Conservatives have had in power as they reference “another day of excuses”.

The Sun has shared Victoria Beckham’s heartache over husband David’s “affair” for their splash.

The lead of the Financial Times tells of the deepening bonds sell-off as high rates spook investors.

The Metro tells of the Justice Minister’s end to the “bizarre farce” that allows killer parents their say in family court.

The Daily Star predicts the future could be a more “chilled out” prospect thanks to artificial intelligence.