Deaths 15.3% higher than average between July and September

Deaths registered in Scotland between July and September were 15.3% higher than average, according to latest figures.

National Records of Scotland (NRS) statistics show that 15,145 deaths were registered between July 1 and 30 September 30 2021.

This was above the average number of deaths (13,147) for the third quarter (Q3) in the five-year period of 2015-2019.

Coronavirus was the underlying cause of 789 deaths during Q3 and there was one death due to “adverse effects of a Covid-19 vaccine”, the NRS report said.

Cancer deaths and deaths from coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, dementia and Alzheimer’s increased compared with the quarter three average for 2015-2019.

The number of cancer deaths rose by 2.9% while deaths from coronary heart disease were up 10.7% and deaths from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease increased by 13.5%.

Deaths from cerebrovascular disease increased by 3.2%, however deaths from respiratory diseases fell by 2.7%.

Between July and September this year, 12,548 births were registered in Scotland, 9% lower the average of 13,788 for that period over the five years 2015-2019.

Julie Ramsay, NRS vital events statistician, said: “This year’s quarter three deaths are 15.3% higher than the five-year average.

“Together with the low number of births, today’s statistics reveal a widening gap between births and deaths.”

Marriages in Scotland have almost returned to pre-pandemic numbers, with 10,540 in the third quarter of this year, only 1% fewer than the average for that period in 2015-2019.

There were 335 same-sex marriages, a decrease from the five-year average of 384, while same-sex civil partnerships increased to 32, compared to an average of 21.

Civil partnerships were made available to all couples in June this year, and of the 248 civil partnerships registered in the third quarter of 2021, 216 involved mixed-sex couples.