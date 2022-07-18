Jump to content
Memorial service to be held for airman Corrie McKeague

Mr McKeague, of Dunfermline, Fife, was 23 when he vanished in 2016 on a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

Sam Russell
Monday 18 July 2022 11:27
A memorial service is to be held for Corrie McKeague at a church at his former base RAF Honington in Suffolk (Family photo/PA)
A memorial service is to be held for Corrie McKeague at a church at his former base RAF Honington in Suffolk (Family photo/PA)
(PA Media)

A memorial service is to be held for RAF gunner Corrie McKeague at his former base, his mother has said.

Mr McKeague, an airman of Dunfermline, Fife, was 23 when he vanished in the early hours of September 24 2016 on a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

Earlier this year, an inquest recorded in a narrative conclusion that Mr McKeague got into a bin that was then emptied into a waste lorry.

The serviceman, who was stationed at RAF Honington, died at about 4.20am in Bury St Edmunds as a result of “compression asphyxia in association with multiple injuries”, jurors recorded.

Corrie McKeague’s mother Nicola Urquhart said a memorial service will be held for him (Chris Radburn/PA)
(PA Archive)

Writing on the Find Corrie Facebook page on Monday, his mother Nicola Urquhart said that a memorial will be held for her son on August 6.

She said that she had “struggled to come to terms” with the findings of the inquest, but “as a family we are ready to have a memorial for Corrie”.

“The Royal Air Force are holding a military memorial for Corrie for us,” she said.

“I will never be able to thank the RAF for all they have done and tried to do for us, for all they did for Corrie.

“The memorial will be held at the church at RAF Honington.”

She said the memorial will be on Saturday August 6 from 11am, adding: “As this is on public ground and not on the actual RAF base anyone can attend the service.”

Ms Urquhart requested that anyone who plans to attend, and is able to wear a uniform, does so.

“For all others we would ask you wear what you feel comfortable in, bright colours would be lovely to see,” she said.

The family have requested no flowers and will instead take a collection for the RAF Benevolent Fund.

