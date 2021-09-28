A couple are baffled after peeling the shell from a hard boiled egg and spotting a sunflower pattern ‘artwork’ on the white exterior.

Adeeb Iqbal, 38, and his wife Tanzeela, 31, spotted what looked like a picture etched onto the egg. The faint outline of what looked to be a sunflower emerging from behind a brick wall pattern.

They made the discovery while having breakfast on Tuesday [21] morning at their home in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, Scotland.

Community pharmacist Adeeb, who is expecting his second child with his wife, said: “It seemed very strange!

“I was sitting in the kitchen with the little one and peeled all three of the eggs. I didn’t notice until Tanzeela sat down with me and she noticed them.

“She asked me if I had noticed there are pictures on the egg when I was peeling them.

“The most obvious detail was the flower at the top, followed by what looked like a bridge and then a block like a wall. In between, there was a light shade of pink.

“My Mrs cracked a joke saying has the chicken been painting the eggs in her belly!

“I have a science degree so I’m always contemplating the balance of probabilities.

‘’The probability of a raw egg being boiled and producing a uniformed shaped flower with different colours and scenery must be very, very low and quite extraordinary.

“It looked beautiful and very calming - just like a child had drawn it.”

Sadly, the peeled egg went discoloured the next day and Adeeb had no choice but to dispose of his eggs-traordinary piece of art.