What the papers say – December 21

The papers on Tuesday are dominated by confusion over lockdown rules ahead of Christmas.

The Financial Times, The Sun and The Times carry the latest in the ongoing uncertainty surrounding pandemic measures as ministers push back against Boris Johnson’s “circuit breaker” option.

The i and The Independent also lead with Cabinet’s reluctance to impose restrictions, with the former reporting Mr Johnson is “unlikely” to introduce them before December 25.

The Daily Telegraph also carries the confusion caused by Cabinet’s refusal to implement pandemic measures despite advice from scientists.

Metro has the Deputy Prime Minister’s response to the leaked photo from May 2020 of the Prime Minister and his staff at No 10 during lockdown, with Dominic Raab quoted as saying the gathering was not illegal as those in attendance were wearing suits and the location is a “place of work”.

And the Daily Star leads with a tongue-in-cheek swipe at Mr Johnson over the incident with a “Government-endorsed cut-out-and-keep ‘work meeting’ cheeseboard” which readers can supposedly use to avoid breaking lockdown laws.

The Guardian says Mr Johnson has been “accused of failing to follow science” on restrictions.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror says the Queen will be having a quiet Christmas after cancelling her plans amid the “national confusion” on rules.

And the Daily Mail declares that “Christmas is safe” as ministers “defy gloomy scientists by refusing to back new curbs”.