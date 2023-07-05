Watch live: Covid inquiry continues for fourth week as former CMO for Scotland gives evidence
Watch live as the Covid-19 inquiry continues for a fourth week on Wednesday, 5 July.
Today, the inquiry will hear from four witnesses: Dr Catherine Calderwood, former chief medical officer for Scotland, Kevin Fenton, president of the UK Faculty of Public Health, Professor Jim McManus, president of the Association of Directors of Public Health, and Mark Woolhouse, professor of infections disease epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh.
Dr Calderwood resigned in April 2020 after she was found to have broken lockdown rules when she visited her second home in Fife which was more than an hour away from her main Edinburgh residence.
Wednesday’s evidence comes a day after Mark Drakeford told the inquiry that Wales “was not as prepared as it could have been” for a pandemic.
The First Minister of Wales also said the UK-wide strategy for dealing with a civil emergency – which the Welsh Government relied on – was “inadequate.”
The inquiry, which began in June, is in its first module examining the UK’s resilience and preparedness for the pandemic.
Hearings are set to last six weeks.
