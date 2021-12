Highest daily Covid-19 cases total recorded in Ireland

The highest daily Covid-19 cases total has been notified in Ireland on Christmas Day.

A further 13,765 cases of the virus were notified on Saturday, up from 11,182 cases announced on Friday.

The Department of Health said “large volumes” of case numbers are anticipated over the coming period.

It described the daily total as based on positive test results uploaded to the HSE Covid Care Tracker the preceding day.

At 8am there were 378 Covid-positive patients in hospital, with 87 in intensive care.

The department described the figures as provisional.

Approximately 83% of reported cases are believed to be the Omicron variant.