Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Covid-19 weekly deaths fall for third week in a row

The figures reflect a similar trend in infections and hospital cases.

Ian Jones
Tuesday 22 November 2022 10:34
People look at tributes on the Covid memorial wall in central London (Yui Mok/PA)
People look at tributes on the Covid memorial wall in central London (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Archive)

Covid-19 death registrations in England and Wales have fallen for the third week in a row, as the recent wave of infections continues to subside.

A total of 518 deaths registered in the week to November 11 mentioned coronavirus on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is down 20% from 650 registrations the previous week and is the lowest number since early October.

Deaths started to climb in mid-September, driven by the latest wave of the virus, but the increase looks to have peaked at 687 in the week to October 21.

This is below the peaks seen in previous waves of the virus.

Recommended

During the summer wave, weekly deaths in England and Wales peaked at 810, while at the start of the year they hit 1,484.

Separate ONS figures published last week showed that infections in England had dropped below a million for the first time since mid-September.

An estimated 940,700 people in private households were likely to have had coronavirus in the week to November 8, down from 1.3 million the previous week.

Wales has also seen a fall, with 56,000 people estimated to have had Covid-19 in the same period, down from 72,400.

The drop in infections and deaths mirrors a similar trend in the number of people in hospital who have tested positive for the virus, which is falling steadily in both nations.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in