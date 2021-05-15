Alleged far-right extremists charged with possessing 3D-printed gun components ‘for terrorist purposes’

A group of alleged far-right extremists have appeared in court charged with terror offences and possessing 3D-printed gun components.

The four defendants were arrested in a coordinated counter-terror policing operation that saw raids in West Yorkshire, North Wales and Wiltshire earlier this month.

Daniel Wright, 29, Liam Hall, 30, and Stacey Salmon, 28, all of Keighley, are accused of possessing components of a 3D-printed firearm “for a purpose connected with the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism”.

Samuel Whibley, 28, of Menai Bridge in Anglesey, is accused of providing a service to others to enable them to obtain terrorist publications, as a direct or indirect encouragement for acts of terrorism.

Mr Wright has been charged with manufacturing and possessing a firearm, possessing an article for terrorist purposes, disseminating a terrorist publication and three counts of possessing documents useful to a terrorist.

Mr Hall has been charged with manufacturing and possessing a firearm, and possessing an article for terrorist purposes, and Ms Solomon has been charged with possessing a firearm and possessing an article for terrorist purposes.

Mr Whibley has been charged with six counts of encouraging terrorism and two of disseminating terrorist publications.

The four defendants appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court via video-link on Friday morning.

They were not asked to enter pleas and were remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 28 May.

A 16-year-old boy from Swindon, who was arrested as part of the same operation, was released from custody without charge.