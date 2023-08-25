Canada-based ‘online poison seller’ linked to 88 deaths in the UK

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An investigation has been launched into 88 deaths that took place in the UK linked to a single Canadian seller who is also being probed in five other countries.

Kenneth Law, a 57-year-old based out of Canada, is believed to be behind a number of websites found selling items to assist suicide that were linked to the UK deaths.

The country’s National Crime Agency (NCA) said 232 people in the UK purchased products from the websites in a span of two years and 88 of those have died.

Mr Law was arrested in May in Ontario and was charged with counselling and aiding suicide by allegedly selling a lethal substance to people.

The NCA said it cannot confirm yet if the chemical sold by Mr Law was the direct cause of deaths in the UK, but investigations into potential criminal offences are underway.

Mr Law is accused of selling 1,200 packages across 40 countries and is being investigated by police in the US, Canada, Italy, Australia and New Zealand.

The NCA said it received information in April of a number of people in the UK making purchases from Canada-based websites selling items to assist with suicide.

The agency passed on the information to police forces and began carrying out checks on everyone who ordered the substance.

The law-enforcement agency said that “at this early stage there are no confirmed links between the items purchased from the websites and cause of death in any of these cases”.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the loved ones of those who have died. They are being supported by specially trained officers from police forces,” said NCA deputy director Craig Turner.

“In consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, the NCA has taken the decision to conduct an investigation into potential criminal offences committed in the UK. This operation is underway.”

In one such case in the UK, David Parfett’s son Tom, who was reportedly suffering from mental health issues, died by suicide in October 2021 at the age of 22. Mr Parfett said his son died after consuming a lethal substance that was shipped from Canada.

Police in Ontario’s Peel region have accused Mr Law of using several websites to market and sell sodium nitrite to people and charged him on 2 May with two counts of counselling and aiding suicide.

They issued a public safety announcement warning individuals against the use of sodium nitrite and masks sold by Mr Law.

The 57-year-old, who faces 14 years in jail for crimes in Canada, is due to appear in court later this month.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.