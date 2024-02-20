For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The family and friends of a mother critically injured in Clapham’s chemical attack have said she is “desperate” to be reunited with her two daughters.

It comes as police believe the body of her suspected attacker, Abdul Ezedi, was pulled from the River Thames near Tower Bridge at 4pm on Monday.

The 35-year-old, who had travelled to London from Newcastle, doused his former girlfriend in the corrosive substance in a harrowing attack on 31 January, which also saw her two children injured.

Following a nationwide manhunt, the Metropolitan Police stated their belief that he had gone into the water, after CCTV footage traced him to Chelsea Bridge, where he was seen standing next to the railings.

A major search for Abdul Ezedi has led to the discovery of a body in the River Thames (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Wire)

While his victim is no longer sedated in hospital, she has lost sight in one of her eyes and remains unable to speak to police officers.

In a statement, friends who are fundraising for the family said: “Mum’s still in critical care and desperate to be reunited with her girls.

“We know mum’s lost her sight in one eye, and we’re praying that it returns fully in the other.

“Our friend is a phenomenal mum and the strongest, most independent person we know.

“She’s already making so much progress and is determined to get out of hospital as quickly as possible.”

More than £44,000 has been raised so far for the woman and her two children, aged 8 and 3, who were initially hospitalised after the attacked.

He was last seen walking along the River Thames to Chelsea Bridge (PA)

The friends’ statement continued: “Physically and mentally, there is a very, very long road ahead for her and the girls.

“Like so many of us, the family were really struggling to make ends meet before the attack, so we just want their recovery to not be compounded by financial fears.

“We know times are tough and the level of support so far means the world. Every donation helps, and sends a powerful message against this evil attack.

“We kindly ask anyone reading this to consider donating even the cost of a coffee to show Mum and the girls that the wider community has their back and they can feel safe again.”

A body suspected by Police to be Ezedi’s was recovered by the Metropolitan Police’s Marine Policing Unit and has been viewed by detectives working on the investigation.

Commander Jon Savell said: “Based on the distinctive clothing he was wearing at the time of the attack and property found on his body, we strongly believe we have recovered the body of Ezedi.”

In a series of appeals, the Met released images of Ezedi’s last movements which included travelling along the Victoria line, and walking along the River Thames. He was also seen with significant injuries to his face, which were likely the result of the acid attack.