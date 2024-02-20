How manhunt for Clapham chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi unfolded as body found in River Thames
Met Police launched a major manhunt after mother and her children attacked with strong alkaline in Clapham, south London
CCTV appears to capture moment Clapham ‘acid attack’ unfolded
After almost three weeks of searching, a body has been found in the River Thames by police searching for Clapham chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi.
The Metropolitan Police launched a major manhunt on January 31 after a 31-year-old mother and her two young daughters were attacked with a strong alkaline in Clapham, south London at around 7.30pm.
The force said it strongly believes the body pulled from the water in central London on Monday is Ezedi’s, although formal identification may be impossible as he was likely dragged by the strong currents in the Thames for several weeks.
The body was recovered by the Met’s Marine Policing Unit after the crew of a passing boat reported they had seen a body in the water at Tower Pier in Tower Hill at around 4pm.
The force said previously that its main working hypothesis was the 35-year-old had gone into” the River Thames after being seen leaning over the railings of Chelsea Bridge.
So what were Ezedi’s movements, and where was he last spotted before his disappearance? The Independent has put together a map and timeline of all the developments below:
Wednesday 31 January
12.15am
Detectives say Ezedi’s vehicle was seen in Newcastle shortly after midnight last Wednesday.
6.30am
The vehicle was seen travelling into Tooting, south London.
4.30pm
A further sighting of his car was confirmed in Croydon at 4.30pm.
7pm
He is seen driving into Streatham.
7.25pm
The attack takes place in Lessar Avenue on a 31-year-old woman, who was with her daughters, aged three and eight. Ezedi was previously in a relationship with the woman, but he is not the father of the children.
Ezedi allegedly throws the younger child to the ground and makes off in his car, which crashes into a stationary vehicle nearby. He then runs off. The Metropolitan Police were called to the scene, with 12 people, including five officers, injured.
7.33pm
The suspect boarded a Northern line train at Clapham South Tube station.
7.59pm
He leaves that train at King’s Cross Tube station.
8.42pm
He is seen on CCTV leaving Tesco at 21 Caledonian Road. He exits and turns right. He has significant injuries and is believed to have bought a bottle of water.
9pm
Ezedi enters King’s Cross Tube station and boards a Victoria Line Tube southbound.
9.10pm
Ezedi arrives at Victoria Station and then boards a District Line Tube eastbound at 9.16pm.
9.33pm
He is seen leaving Tower Hill Underground Station.
9.47pm
Ezedi is seen on Allhallows Lane in the City of London. He travels through a passage to Cousin Lane and then turns right, walking towards Upper Thames Street.
9.59pm
Ezedi passes the City of London School on Paul’s Walk, heading towards Blackfriars Bridge, passing the riverboat pier.
10.04pm
He passes the Unilever building and heads towards Victoria Embankment.
10.28pm
He passes Westminster Pier, goes up the steps and continues towards Westminster.
10.33pm
Ezedi is seen walking south on Westminster bridge.
10.36pm
He walks across Westminster Bridge, heading down the steps on the London Eye side towards Lambeth.
10.42pm
Ezedi was seen walking west on south Thames Path towards Lambeth Bridge.
11.00pm
Ezedi crosses Vauxhall Bridge towards stairs on the Houses of Parliament side of the river.
11.03pm
He crosses Vauxhall Bridge Road, into Grosvenor Road.
11.10pm
Ezedi walks westbound past the Shell petrol station.
11.25pm
He crosses over Chelsea Bridge and enters Battersea Park.
11.27pm
In his last sighting, Ezedi is seen walking on the Chelsea Bridge again before leaning over the railings.
Thursday February 1
About 9.30am
Scotland Yard says the 31-year-old woman and three-year-old girl have potentially life-changing injuries.
1.35pm
Ezedi’s identity is disclosed and people are warned to stay away from him. The Met said they are working with Northumbria Police as the wanted man may be trying to return to the North East.
Overnight, police carry out five search warrants, at two addresses in east London and three in Newcastle.
Saturday February 3
4.55pm
Police release footage of empty containers with corrosive warnings found in a raid on an address in Newcastle.
Sunday February 4
12.20pm
Police say a reward of up to £20,000 is on offer to anyone who can provide information leading to Ezedi’s arrest. The Met also releases CCTV video footage of Ezedi in the Tesco on Caledonian Road, where he is seen buying what appears to be water in the self-service checkout before leaving the shop.
Monday February 5
Officers arrest a 22-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender. He is later released on bail.
Wednesday February 7
Police reveal that Ezedi had been previously in a relationship with the victim. Investigators say the breakdown of the relationship may have been a motive for the alleged attack.
Thursday February 8
Armed police executed two raids at addresses in Newcastle in the early hours of Thursday, including one at Ezedi’s place of work.
Friday February 9
Met Police say they believe Ezedi fell into the River Thames from Chelsea Bridge shortly after his final sighting on CCTV.
Saturday February 10
Police boats are spotted searching the Thames near Chelsea Bridge. They find two bodies not linked to Ezedi.
Monday February 19
The Met Police say they found a body at Tower Pier in Tower Hill at around 4pm. Although formal visual identification may not be possible, they “strongly believe” it is Ezedi’s body.