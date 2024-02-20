For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After almost three weeks of searching, a body has been found in the River Thames by police searching for Clapham chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi.

The Metropolitan Police launched a major manhunt on January 31 after a 31-year-old mother and her two young daughters were attacked with a strong alkaline in Clapham, south London at around 7.30pm.

The force said it strongly believes the body pulled from the water in central London on Monday is Ezedi’s, although formal identification may be impossible as he was likely dragged by the strong currents in the Thames for several weeks.

The Metropolitan Police has been hunting for Abdul Ezedi for three weeks (PA)

The body was recovered by the Met’s Marine Policing Unit after the crew of a passing boat reported they had seen a body in the water at Tower Pier in Tower Hill at around 4pm.

The force said previously that its main working hypothesis was the 35-year-old had gone into” the River Thames after being seen leaning over the railings of Chelsea Bridge.

So what were Ezedi’s movements, and where was he last spotted before his disappearance? The Independent has put together a map and timeline of all the developments below:

Wednesday 31 January

12.15am

Detectives say Ezedi’s vehicle was seen in Newcastle shortly after midnight last Wednesday.

6.30am

The vehicle was seen travelling into Tooting, south London.

4.30pm

A further sighting of his car was confirmed in Croydon at 4.30pm.

7pm

He is seen driving into Streatham.

7.25pm

The attack takes place in Lessar Avenue on a 31-year-old woman, who was with her daughters, aged three and eight. Ezedi was previously in a relationship with the woman, but he is not the father of the children.

Ezedi allegedly throws the younger child to the ground and makes off in his car, which crashes into a stationary vehicle nearby. He then runs off. The Metropolitan Police were called to the scene, with 12 people, including five officers, injured.

7.33pm

The suspect boarded a Northern line train at Clapham South Tube station.

7.59pm

He leaves that train at King’s Cross Tube station.

8.42pm

He is seen on CCTV leaving Tesco at 21 Caledonian Road. He exits and turns right. He has significant injuries and is believed to have bought a bottle of water.

The suspect is seen on CCTV leaving Tesco at 21 Caledonian Road. (Metropolitan Police/AFP via Gett)

9pm

Ezedi enters King’s Cross Tube station and boards a Victoria Line Tube southbound.

9.10pm

Ezedi arrives at Victoria Station and then boards a District Line Tube eastbound at 9.16pm.

9.33pm

He is seen leaving Tower Hill Underground Station.

9.47pm

Ezedi is seen on Allhallows Lane in the City of London. He travels through a passage to Cousin Lane and then turns right, walking towards Upper Thames Street.

9.59pm

Ezedi passes the City of London School on Paul’s Walk, heading towards Blackfriars Bridge, passing the riverboat pier.

10.04pm

He passes the Unilever building and heads towards Victoria Embankment.

Ezedi was caught on camera on Westminster Bridge (Met Police)

10.28pm

He passes Westminster Pier, goes up the steps and continues towards Westminster.

10.33pm

Ezedi is seen walking south on Westminster bridge.

10.36pm

He walks across Westminster Bridge, heading down the steps on the London Eye side towards Lambeth.

10.42pm

Ezedi was seen walking west on south Thames Path towards Lambeth Bridge.

11.00pm

Ezedi crosses Vauxhall Bridge towards stairs on the Houses of Parliament side of the river.

The fugitive was spotted traveling along the Albert Embankment (PA)

11.03pm

He crosses Vauxhall Bridge Road, into Grosvenor Road.

11.10pm

Ezedi walks westbound past the Shell petrol station.

11.25pm

He crosses over Chelsea Bridge and enters Battersea Park.

11.27pm

In his last sighting, Ezedi is seen walking on the Chelsea Bridge again before leaning over the railings.

Ezedi crossing over Chelsea Bridge and entering Battersea Park (PA)

Thursday February 1

About 9.30am

Scotland Yard says the 31-year-old woman and three-year-old girl have potentially life-changing injuries.

1.35pm

Ezedi’s identity is disclosed and people are warned to stay away from him. The Met said they are working with Northumbria Police as the wanted man may be trying to return to the North East.

Overnight, police carry out five search warrants, at two addresses in east London and three in Newcastle.

Police said a reward of up to £20,000 was on offer to anyone who can provide information leading to Ezedi’s arrest (PA)

Saturday February 3

4.55pm

Police release footage of empty containers with corrosive warnings found in a raid on an address in Newcastle.

Sunday February 4

12.20pm

Police say a reward of up to £20,000 is on offer to anyone who can provide information leading to Ezedi’s arrest. The Met also releases CCTV video footage of Ezedi in the Tesco on Caledonian Road, where he is seen buying what appears to be water in the self-service checkout before leaving the shop.

Monday February 5

Officers arrest a 22-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender. He is later released on bail.

Wednesday February 7

Police reveal that Ezedi had been previously in a relationship with the victim. Investigators say the breakdown of the relationship may have been a motive for the alleged attack.

Armed police searching for Ezedi raided the pizza shop where he used to work at in Newcastle (PA)

Thursday February 8

Armed police executed two raids at addresses in Newcastle in the early hours of Thursday, including one at Ezedi’s place of work.

Friday February 9

Met Police say they believe Ezedi fell into the River Thames from Chelsea Bridge shortly after his final sighting on CCTV.

Police boats are spotted searching the Thames near Chelsea Bridge on Saturday February 10 (Getty Images)

Saturday February 10

Police boats are spotted searching the Thames near Chelsea Bridge. They find two bodies not linked to Ezedi.

Monday February 19

The Met Police say they found a body at Tower Pier in Tower Hill at around 4pm. Although formal visual identification may not be possible, they “strongly believe” it is Ezedi’s body.