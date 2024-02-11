✕ Close Clapham attack suspect may have ‘gone into’ River Thames

Police have begun their search in the River Thames for the man suspected of carrying out the Clapham chemical attack, as he is believed to have died after jumping or falling into the water.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that police boat searches had commenced at low tide on Saturday morning near Chelsea Bridge and the surrounding area of the river.

Abdul Ezedi, 35, was last seen on Chelsea Bridge just before 11:30pm on 31 January - four hours after the attack in south London.

He was seen pacing up and down the bridgebefore leaning over the railing. No CCTV captured him leaving the area so the force say they now believe he went into the water.

Detectives say his death is the “most probable outcome”, but officers warned it may take months for a body to be recovered – or it may never be found.

In a briefing at Scotland Yard, Commander Jon Savell said: “It is quite likely that if he has gone in the water, he won’t appear for maybe up to a month and it’s not beyond possibility that he may never actually surface.”