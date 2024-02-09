Everything we know about Clapham chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Clapham chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi is believed to have “gone into” the River Thames, the Metropolitan Police said.

While no body has been found, the main hypothesis is that Abdul Ezedi went into the water and officers are currently reviewing CCTV and TfL bus footage. The force said death is the “most probable outcome” if Ezedi fell into the Thames.

It comes after armed police raided two addresses on Thursday morning in north Tyneside including a pizza takeaway restaurant where he worked.

Police said it was clear Ezedi “walked with purpose” while hugging the Thames river line, before pausing half way down Chelsea Bridge, walking to and from the side and leaning over the railings.

It was also confirmed this week that Ezedi was in a relationship with the 31-year-old mother who has suffered life-changing injuries and is still in hospital.

Here we take a look at everything we know about Ezedi:

Abdul Ezedi (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Wire)

What were his last known movements?

Detectives say Ezedi’s vehicle was seen in Newcastle shortly after midnight last Wednesday. By 6.30am the vehicle was seen travelling into Tooting, south London.

A further sighting of his car was confirmed in Croydon at 4.30pm and he was seen driving in Streatham at 7pm.

The attack on a 31-year-old woman and her daughters, aged three and eight, took place in Lessar Avenue in Clapham at 7.25pm that night.

Ezedi made off in his car but it crashed nearby. He then left the vehicle and ran off.

At 7.33pm the suspect boarded a Northern line train at Clapham South Tube station, and got off at King’s Cross just before 8pm.

He was seen on CCTV leaving a Tesco Express at 21 Caledonian Road, near King’s Cross, and turning right. He had significant facial injuries and is believed to have bought a bottle of water.

Ezedi re-entered King’s Cross Tube station at 9pm and boarded a southbound Victoria Line train, changing at Victoria Station to board a District Line Tube eastbound, exiting Tower Hill Underground Station at 9.33pm.

Ezedi was seen crossing over Chelsea Bridge before entering Battersea Park (PA)

He was seen on Allhallows Lane in the City of London at 9.47pm. At 9.54pm he travelled along Upper Thames Street and then into Pauls Walk, passing the City of London School and then towards Blackfriars Bridge.

A few minutes later, at 10.04pm, he was seen passing the Unilever building heading towards Victoria Embankment, before walking up steps near Westminster.

Between 10.36pm and 11pm, the suspect walked across Westminster Bridge towards Lambeth, travelling along Albert Embankment and then towards Vauxhall Bridge.

He then crossed Vauxhall Bridge Road and passed a Shell petrol station before heading towards Chelsea Bridge at 11.19pm. He crosses over the bridge and enters Battersea Park, before crossing back over the bridge towards the north side. This is the last recorded sighting of him.

In an update given on Friday afternoon, police said it was likely Ezedi had “gone into” the River Thames after being seen pacing up and down the bridge before leaning over the railings.

Investigators tracked his movements around the Tube network using his bank card, but it has not been used since last Wednesday.

Does he have any previous convictions?

Ezedi was convicted of a sexual offence in 2018.

He avoided jail after pleading guilty to charges of sexual assault and exposure, instead being placed on the sex offender register for 10 years and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work when he was handed a suspended sentence at Newcastle Crown Court on January 9 of that year.

Ezedi was accused of grabbing the bottom of a woman without her consent in 2017, as well as committing a sex act that same year, according to documents detailing the indictment which were disclosed by the court to the PA news agency on Tuesday.

What do we know about Ezedi’s immigration status?

Alkali attack suspect Abdul Ezedi at Tesco in Caledonian Road, north London (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Wire)

Ezedi, thought to be from Afghanistan, is believed to have been granted asylum in 2020 on his third attempt despite his conviction.

It is thought he arrived in the UK on the back of a lorry in 2016 and had claimed to have converted to Christianity to back up his asylum bid.

A priest confirmed Ezedi had converted to Christianity and was “wholly committed” to his new religion, The Daily Telegraph reported. It is understood the priest in question was not Roman Catholic or from the Church of England.

The Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle said in a statement it had “found nothing” to suggest he had become a Catholic but checks were continuing.

It said: “Our thoughts and prayers are first and foremost with the victims of this appalling attack in south London.

Suspect walks through London Underground (PA)

“We can confirm that Abdul Shakoor Ezedi visited our diocesan Justice and Peace Refugee Project, a charitable venture which assists a wide range of people who come to us in need.

“We are in the process of checking if this individual was received into the Catholic faith in any of our parishes, and have so far found nothing to support that. We are also investigating whether he was helped in other ways.

“The diocese will assist the police investigations in any way we can.”

The diocese of Newcastle, in the Church of England, confirmed it had found “no evidence” of Ezedi “attending any of our churches, or being supported by our clergy in any asylum application”.

It added that its clergy “will continue to support asylum seekers as they engage with the Home Office application process, and the scrutiny this involves”.

You need some medical help, so do the right thing and hand yourself in Jon Savell, Metropolitan Police Commander

Was he injured in the Clapham attack?

CCTV from Wednesday night shows Ezedi with what police have described as very “significant injuries to the right side of his face”.

At a press conference this week, the Met warned he could die from his injuries and urged the suspect to come forward.

What relationships does he have to the victims?

Police confirmed Ezedi was in a relationship with the 31-year-old victim and speculated the attack might have been motivated by a breakdown in their relationship.

He is not the father of the children in the attack and was in the capital visiting the mother, police believe. Friends of the victim described her as a “devoted and loving mother”.

Close friends of the victim, who have launched a fundraiser for the family, said: “Our friend is first and foremost a devoted and loving mother.

“Her children are her life. She is generous to a fault and a wonderful cook and host. All she has ever wanted is a safe home for her and her beautiful, kind little girls.”