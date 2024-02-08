This is the moment armed police raid a Newcastle takeaway where Clapham chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi worked.

The Metropolitan Police said the warrants, including one at Ezedi’s place of work, were carried out in the early hours of Thursday (8 February).

No arrests were made and inquiries and searches continue, police said.

It came as the Clapham chemical attack victim was revealed to be a “devoted mother” who just wanted a safe home for her two girls.

The 31-year-old, who is still sedated and unable to speak to detectives may lose the sight in her right eye eight days on from the attack.