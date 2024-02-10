Police boats are searching the River Thames today (10 February), where alkali attack suspect Abdul Ezedi is believed to have “gone into” the river after allegedly throwing a caustic substance on his ex-partner in Clapham.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that police boat searches had commenced at low tide on Saturday morning near Chelsea Bridge and the surrounding area of the river.

Abdul Ezedi, 35, was last seen on Chelsea Bridge just before 11:30pm on 31 January - four hours after the attack in south London.