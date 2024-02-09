Clapham attack – latest: Newcastle takeaway raided in hunt for Abdul Ezedi as police reveal last sighting
Fugitive, seen going into Battersea Park around 11.30pm, could die from his injuries, police say
Armed police early on Thursday morning raided a pizza takeaway where Clapham chemical attacker Abdul Ezedi is believed to have worked.
A joint operation by the Metropolitan Police and Northumbria Police led to two raids being carried out by armed officers at addresses in Newcastle, including Ezedi’s place of work. No arrests were made.
But detectives have revealed a new last sighting of the suspect. Around 11.25pm on 31 January he was seen crossing Chelsea Bridge and entering Battersea Park.
Two minutes later he was seen leaving the park again.
CCTV images suggest he had also walked right past New Scotland Yard hours after the attack.
The victim was said to be a “devoted mother” who just wanted a safe home for her two girls.
The 31-year-old, who is still sedated, may lose the sight in her right eye.
The Metropolitan Police have put hospitals on high alert for Ezedi, whose face was badly burnt. They say he could die from his injuries.
Fundraiser launched for family
A fundraiser launched on GoFundMe to support the family has so far raised thousands of pounds.
The friends’ statement on the fundraising page said: “As their loved ones, we are still coming to terms with the fact that this monstrous attack will change their lives forever.
“It is difficult to imagine now how they will recover, and all we want is for them to be able to rebuild their lives.
“We cannot put into words how grateful we are to the heroic neighbours of Lessar Avenue.
“They risked their own lives to save them and we can only imagine how distressing the attack was for them too. They are angels in our eyes.
“We know this incident has deeply touched people across the UK, and even a very small donation would be invaluable.”
‘A devoted and loving mother'
Friends of the woman severely injured in the attack have described her as “a devoted and loving mother”.
The group said the victim was “a wonderful cook and host” and praised her neighbours for being “angels” by helping in the aftermath of the attack.
The victim is still too ill to speak to police and her injuries were so severe the incident is being treated as attempted murder.
Close friends of the victim, who have launched a fundraiser for the family, said: “Our friend is first and foremost a devoted and loving mother.
“Her children are her life. She is generous to a fault and a wonderful cook and host.
“All she has ever wanted is a safe home for her and her beautiful, kind little girls.”
What is Ezedi’s history?
Ezedi came to the UK hidden in a lorry in 2016, and was turned down twice for asylum before successfully appealing against the Home Office rejection by claiming he had converted to Christianity.
He was convicted of two sexual offences in 2018 but was allowed to stay in the UK because his crimes were not serious enough to meet the threshold for deportation.
A tribunal judge is understood to have ruled in favour of his asylum claim in 2020 after a retired Baptist church minister confirmed he had converted to Christianity, reportedly describing Ezedi as “wholly committed” to his new religion.
On Wednesday, a Baptist church in Tyne and Wear confirmed it was aware of a “connection” it had with the suspect.
‘His injuries could be potentially fatal if not treated’
Ezedi, who is not the father of the children who were hurt, suffered significant facial injuries that could prove fatal if left untreated.
Detective Superintendent Rick Sewart, who is leading the hunt for the Afghan refugee, said: “The medical injuries to Ezedi appear very significant from imagery that we have recovered, to the right side of his face.
“And through the National Crime Agency we have received medical interpretation which would indicate that his injuries could be potentially fatal if not treated.”
Appeal for information repeated
Officers have repeated their appeal for information.
Commander Jon Savell said: “People were pleased to see us and I would like to thank everyone who spoke to us.
“Please keep the calls coming – we are following up every single piece of information.”
Police hand out leaflets at scene of crime
Police revisited the scene of the attack in Lessar Avenue, Clapham, and handed out 250 leaflets on Wednesday evening in an appeal for information.
They said they spoke to many people in the area, including members of the local residents’ association, and also visited local Afghan restaurants.
Afghan Ezedi was granted leave to remain in the UK on his third attempt.
Police, who do not know where he went, appealed to people to keep the calls with information coming.
