Armed police early on Thursday morning raided a pizza takeaway where Clapham chemical attacker Abdul Ezedi is believed to have worked.

A joint operation by the Metropolitan Police and Northumbria Police led to two raids being carried out by armed officers at addresses in Newcastle, including Ezedi’s place of work. No arrests were made.

But detectives have revealed a new last sighting of the suspect. Around 11.25pm on 31 January he was seen crossing Chelsea Bridge and entering Battersea Park.

Two minutes later he was seen leaving the park again.

CCTV images suggest he had also walked right past New Scotland Yard hours after the attack.

The victim was said to be a “devoted mother” who just wanted a safe home for her two girls.

The 31-year-old, who is still sedated, may lose the sight in her right eye.

The Metropolitan Police have put hospitals on high alert for Ezedi, whose face was badly burnt. They say he could die from his injuries.