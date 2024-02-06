The Metropolitan Police have released new CCTV images of Abdul Ezedi, including footage of the Clapham chemical attack suspect walking towards Victoria Embankment on Wednesday evening.

The footage, released on Tuesday, 6 February, is the last known sighting of Ezedi, in which he passes the Unilever building and heads towards Victoria Embankment at 10:04pm.

“Our teams have been working tirelessly through the night and into today to pinpoint Ezedi’s latest movements and we are now able to release the latest images and footage of him,” Commander Jon Savell said.

The Met warned that anyone hiding or assisting Ezedi is a criminal action, as a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Monday.