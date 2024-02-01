Police name Clapham ‘acid attack’ suspect: ‘We will catch this man’

The suspect in the alkaline attack in Clapham, south London, has been named as 35-year-old Abdul Shokoor Ezedi, from the Newcastle area.

Officers say they are hunting Ezedi, who is about 35 years old, over the “targeted” attack that led to at least 11 people needing hospital treatment.

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Gabriel Cameron described Ezedi as having “significant injuries to the right side of his face” as he warned “We will catch him”.

Members of the public are urged not to approach Ezedi and call 999 or special incident line on 0207 175 2784.