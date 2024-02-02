Police have urged Clapham chemical attack suspect Abdul Shokoor Ezedi to hand himself in in a direct appeal.

A 31-year-old woman and her two children, aged three and eight, were injured following an attack in Clapham on Wednesday (1 February).

In a direct appeal to Ezedi today (2 February), Met Police Commander John Saville said: “Abdul, you clearly have got some very significant injuries. We’ve seen the images, you need some medical help. So do the right thing and hand yourself in.”

Ezedi was last seen at King’s Cross Underground Station at 9pm on Wednesday, with what appears to be significant injuries to the right side of his face.

The manhunt to find Ezedi continues.