Clapham chemical attack – live: Abdul Ezidi manhunt continues as man arrested for ‘assisting offender’
Police are working on the premise that suspect has come to harm or is being hidden by someone
Police reveal footage of raid in search for Clapham attacker
The nationwide manhunt for Abdul Ezedi has entered its sixth day after a 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Met Commander John Savell warned anyone hiding Ezedi that it is a criminal offence and "we will take action".
He told reporters: "If people are harbouring Azedi or are helping him in any way from being arrested they potentially have committed an offence. We will take action and will take it very seriously."
Officers have been searching for the 35-year-old since Wednesday after a woman, 31, and her daughters, aged eight and three, were attacked with a “very strong concentrated corrosive substance” in Clapham, south London.
In their latest update, the Metropolitan Police said that the woman remains in a very critical but stable condition, with significant facial injuries that will likely remain for the rest of her life.
The manhunt for corrosive liquid attack suspect Abdul Ezedi is continuing into its sixth day, with a £20,000 reward in place for anyone with information leading to his arrest.
Metropolitan Police officers have been searching for the 35-year-old since last Wednesday after a woman and her two daughters, aged eight and three, were hurt in Clapham.
The 31-year-old mother may lose the sight in her right eye, police said on Monday.
Metropolitan Police officers have been searching for the man since last Wednesday.
Police search for Abdul Ezedi enters sixth day
Met detectives said there is no evidence to suggest Abdul Ezed made advance preparations to go on the run by withdrawing cash.
But Peter Kirkham, former detective chief inspector in the Metropolitan Police told LBC his “best guess” was that Ezedi was being sheltered by an ally or had escaped abroad.
He said: “He’s not somebody where you’re relying on the public to remember a description and be able to recognise a face in crowds of hundreds and thousands.
“But he’s got a very distinctive injury to his face so he’s going to be noticed.”
Former Met detective claims Ezedi could be smuggled out of the country
Peter Bleksley who helped set up Scotland Yard’s undercover unit, told Mail Online: “The trail goes cold from just after 9.30pm when he’s seen leaving Tower Hill tube station. Now, is that because the Met have more information than they are letting on? Or, is he dead in a ditch or canal or river somewhere? All possibilities.
“But what you have to remember – and not many police officers like to admit this – fugitives do sometimes go on the run and never get caught.
He added: “Does he have a criminal network assisting him and providing him with food, water and shelter? That is a distinct possibility given the police have admitted they’ve carried out searches on five different addresses.
“He has already smuggled himself into the country, could he do the same in leaving the UK? He’ll want to wait until the injury to his face is less severe and noticeable, however long that will take.”
Met have discounted 200 Ezedi sightings as net closes in on south London
Asked why the search for Abdul Ezedi has taken so long, Commander John Savell reminded reporters that his team including counter-terror officers were sifting through hundreds of hours of CCTV taken across London.
He added more than 200 calls have been received into the tip from members of the public with potential sightings from all across the country, but they have since been discounted.
Right now the Met are focussing their search on south London and the Southwark Bridge area where he was last spotted.
Asked by The Independent if they have begun searching the River Thames, Det Supt Rick Sewart said: “Not at this stage but we are continuing our inquiries in that particular area so that we can understand more about where he went next.
“If we have any information to suggest he may be in the Thames then we will move to that line of inquiry.”
ICYMI: Police are not currently searching River Thames
In their latest update to reporters, the Metropolitan Police confirmed they were not currently searching the River Thames for Ezedi.
He was last sighted in the Southwark Bridge area at 9.50pm on Wednesday evening, after exiting Tower Hill station at 9.33pm.
ICYMI: Why we must resist the urge to weaponise the Clapham chemical attack against asylum seekers
Rather than attack the principle of giving refuge in the UK, we should use the Abdul Ezedi case to find ways to make the asylum system work so that it protects the public, says Sean O’Grady.
Why we must resist the urge to weaponise the Clapham attack against asylum seekers
Rather than attack the principle of giving refuge in the UK, we should use the Abdul Ezedi case to find ways to make the asylum system work so that it protects the public, says Sean O’Grady
ICYMI: Minister says Abdul Ezedi case ‘not really about asylum’ as manhunt continues
The focus around the Clapham alkali attack is “not really about asylum”, a cabinet minister said, as the hunt for prime suspect Abdul Ezedi continues.
Education secretary Gillian Keegan made the comments to the Trevor Phillips On Sunday programme on Sky News as she said “we need to get to the bottom of” why Ezedi was able to stay in the UK.
Minister says Abdul Ezedi case ‘not really about asylum’ as manhunt continues
Detectives have urged the 35-year-old from the Newcastle area to hand himself in.
Mother doused with corrosive chemical may lose sight in right eye, police say
The mother doused with a corrosive liquid in a horror attack in south London may lose the sight in her right eye, police have said.
A massive manhunt for suspect Abdul Ezedi is under way after the 31-year-old woman and her two daughters aged three and eight were hurt in Clapham last Wednesday.
Mother doused with corrosive chemical may lose sight in right eye, police say
An urgent search is under way for attack suspect Abdul Ezedi, who was last seen near Southwark Bridge at 9.50pm on January 31.
Chemical attack suspect could be dead or aided by ally, says former officer
Chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi may have taken his own life or be using an ally to stay hidden, a former senior police officer has said.
Metropolitan Police officers have been searching for the 35-year-old since Wednesday after a 31-year-old woman and her daughters, aged eight and three, were attacked in Clapham.
Chemical attack suspect could be dead or aided by ally, says former officer
Metropolitan Police officers have been searching for Abdul Ezedi since Wednesday.
How the Clapham alkali attack and manhunt for suspect Abdul Ezedi has unfolded
The suspect in the south London alkali attack is on the run and the police manhunt for him is in its fourth day.
Abdul Ezedi, 35, who has “significant injuries to the right side of his face”, was last seen at Tower Hill Underground Station on Wednesday around two hours after the attack in Clapham, south London.
The suspect in the south London alkali attack is on the run and the police manhunt for him is in its fourth day.