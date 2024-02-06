✕ Close Police reveal footage of raid in search for Clapham attacker

The nationwide manhunt for Abdul Ezedi has entered its sixth day after a 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Met Commander John Savell warned anyone hiding Ezedi that it is a criminal offence and "we will take action".

He told reporters: "If people are harbouring Azedi or are helping him in any way from being arrested they potentially have committed an offence. We will take action and will take it very seriously."

Officers have been searching for the 35-year-old since Wednesday after a woman, 31, and her daughters, aged eight and three, were attacked with a “very strong concentrated corrosive substance” in Clapham, south London.

In their latest update, the Metropolitan Police said that the woman remains in a very critical but stable condition, with significant facial injuries that will likely remain for the rest of her life.