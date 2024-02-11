Former Metropolitan Police detective Nick Aldworth has revealed what the force’s underwater search for chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi involves.

Detectives now believe Ezedi is dead after CCTV showed him learning over railings at Chelsea Bridge on the night of the attack on 31 January.

Ezedi, who went on the run 10 days ago, is believed to have “gone in the water” a few hours after the attack in Clapham.

Police underwater search teams were seen searching the River Thames on Saturday, but have not yet found Ezedi.