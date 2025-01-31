Body found in Aberdeen water near where missing Huszti sisters last seen

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A body has been found near where two missing sisters were last seen in Aberdeen.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, both 32 and part of a set of triplets, were reported missing by their landlady on 7 January after telling her they planned to end their tenancy.

Extensive searches were carried out and Police Scotland said on Friday that a body has been recovered from the water.

Police Scotland said it had been made aware that a body had been seen in the River Dee, near Queen Elizabeth Bridge, shortly before 8am on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of the body of a person seen in the River Dee near Queen Elizabeth Bridge in Aberdeen around 7.55am on Friday, 31 January, 2025.

“The body has been recovered from the water and enquiries are ongoing.”

open image in gallery Sisters Eliza and Henrietta Huszti have not been seen since 7 January ( PA Media )

On Monday, Police said extensive searches of the River Dee and the Harbour area, using local and national specialist police resources, including the dive and marine unit, police dogs and air support ended.

But the force said inquiries would be ongoing and coastal areas north and south of the city would continue to be searched.

The pair – who are originally from Hungary – were last seen on a bridge over the River Dee on 7 January. They were seen at the same bridge at around 2.50pm on Monday 6 January.

CCTV shows the sisters spent five minutes at the footpath and Victoria Bridge but did not engage with anyone else.

The sibings are then seen making their way through the city centre, via the Union Square shopping centre, back to their flat in the Charlotte Street area of Aberdeen.

open image in gallery Police have searched the river, harbour and surrounding area ( Andrew Milligan/PA Wire )

They crossed the bridge and turned right on to a footpath next to the River Dee, heading in the direction of Aberdeen Boat Club.

It emerged a text message was sent from Henrietta’s mobile phone to the sisters’ landlady at 2.12am on 7 January, from the area of Victoria Bridge, indicating they would not be returning to the flat.

The phone was then disconnected from the network and has not been active since, police said.

The following day, the sisters’ personal belongings were found inside the flat and the landlady reported her concerns to police.

Police treated the investigation as a missing persons inquiry rather than a criminal probe. Superintendent David Howieson said a theory was they had “entered the water for reasons unknown”.

Eliza and Henrietta’s family have issued desperate appeals in the past couple weeks. Their brother Joszef Huszti told the BBC their relatives do not understand their disappearance, adding that their mother had a phone call with them just days beforehand when everything appeared normal.

“We don't understand this whole thing,” he said. “That they wrote a message to their landlady, that they wanted to immediately end their tenancy agreement. We didn’t have any information about that. So that’s the strange thing, that the girls didn’t tell us anything about that. They never mentioned any such plan.”

The triplets’ sister Edit Huszti confirmed she had spoken to the pair on New Year’s Eve, describing them as happy and cheerful on a video call.