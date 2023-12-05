For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Armed police have been called to a major incident in South Wales following reports of a stabbing near a school, emergency services said.

Several schools in Aberfan, south Wales, have been placed into lockdown as the force urged people to avoid the area.

The incident, which took place at 9.10am is ongoing, South Wales Police said.

“Emergency services are responding to a serious assault that took place on Moy Road, Aberfan, Merthyr just before 9.10am this morning.

“Armed officers are in the area, and we request that people avoid the area so that we can effectively deal with this incident,” a spokesperson for South Wales Police said.

Trinity Childcare and Family Centre, added: “Trinity Childcare and Family Centre Ltd Aberfan are currently in lockdown as a precaution due to an incident within the community. All staff and children are safe.”

Gerald Jones, MP for Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney, said: “I have spoken to police regarding a serious incident in Aberfan this morning.

“You may see an increased police presence in the area and I’d encourage everyone to co-operate with police officers as they deal with the incident.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.