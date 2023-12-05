Aberfan ‘stabbing’ – latest: South Wales schools in lockdown as police respond to ongoing incident
Schools and nursery have been put into lockdown including Afon Taf High School, Greenfield Special School and nursery Trinity Childcare and Family Centre
Armed police have been called to a major incident in South Wales following reports of a stabbing near a school, emergency services said.
Several schools in Aberfan have been placed into lockdown as the force urged people to avoid the area. The incident, which took place at 9.10am is ongoing, South Wales Police said.
Schools closed include Afon Taf High School, Greenfield Special School and nursery Trinity Childcare and Family Centre.
Trinity Childcare and Family Centre, added: “Trinity Childcare and Family Centre Ltd Aberfan are currently in lockdown as a precaution due to an incident within the community. All staff and children are safe.”
Gerald Jones, MP for Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney, said: “I have spoken to police regarding a serious incident in Aberfan this morning.
“You may see an increased police presence in the area and I’d encourage everyone to co-operate with police officers as they deal with the incident.”
The Welsh village is known for being the site of the Aberfan disaster, when a coal tip on the hillside descended onto several houses and a school in 1966, killing 144 people, 116 of whom were children.
Map shows schools on lockdown in Welsh village
Locals report ‘stabbing’ on social media
Unconfirmed posts on social media from Aberfan locals have reported that armed police have responded to an alleged stabbing, which has caused several schools to be placed on lockdown.
Parents have been told not to collect their children until they have been given the all-clear.
Local MP has spoken to police about ‘serious incident’ in Aberfan
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman added: “We sent one emergency ambulance, one air ambulance and one Cymru high acuity response unit to the scene where advanced critical care support was delivered by the emergency medical retrieval and transfer service.
“We conveyed one patient by road to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff for further treatment.”
Greenfield School, a special needs school, said all perimeter gates have been locked and pupils were being kept indoors.
The Trinity Childcare and Family Centre has also locked its doors, with all staff and children safe inside.
The Wellbeing community centre has also said it is closed until further notice.
At least five schools and nurseries on lockdown
At least five schools and nurseries in south Wales are on lockdown, The Independent understands.
The schools include Greenfield Special School, Trinity Child & Family Centre, Ysgol Rhyd Y Grug, Ynysowen Nursery School and Afon Taf High School.
It follows reports of a serious assault in Aberfan.
Major incident in Wales
People are being urged to avoid a village after armed officers were deployed to deal with an assault which has left one in hospital.
Police said officers had responded to an incident in Aberfan, South Wales, where schools and a community centre have closed as a precaution.
One person was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment.
The incident took place on Moy Road and people have been told to avoid the area.
“Emergency services are responding to a serious assault that took place on Moy Road, Aberfan, Merthyr, just before 9.10am this morning,” a South Wales Police spokesman said.
“Armed officers are in the area, and we request that people avoid the area so that we can effectively deal with this incident.”