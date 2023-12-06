✕ Close Aberfan Schools on lockdown as armed police called out to ‘serious assault’

Armed police have arested South Wales after a 29-year-old ‘pregnant’ woman was stabbed, leading to a large scale manhunt.

After several hours, a 28-year-old man from Merthyr Tydfil was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and was escorted into police custody.

Several schools in Aberfan had been placed into lockdown as the force urged people to avoid the area.

Schools closed included Afon Taf High School, Greenfield Special School and nursery Trinity Childcare and Family Centre.

Trinity Childcare and Family Centre, added: “Trinity Childcare and Family Centre Ltd Aberfan are currently in lockdown as a precaution due to an incident within the community. All staff and children are safe.”

Gerald Jones, MP for Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney, said: “I have spoken to police regarding a serious incident in Aberfan this morning.

“You may see an increased police presence in the area and I’d encourage everyone to co-operate with police officers as they deal with the incident.”

The Welsh village is known for being the site of the Aberfan disaster, when a coal tip on the hillside descended onto several houses and a school in 1966, killing 144 people, 116 of whom were children.

