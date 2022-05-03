Married Home Office boss found guilty of spiking lover’s drink to cause miscarriage

A Home Office worker has been convicted of spiking his lover’s drink with abortion drugs in a deliberate attempt to induce a miscarriage.

Married father-of-one Darren Burke, 43, from Windsor, placed broken down tablets of mifepristone, an abortion pill which doctors prescribe, into a glass of orange juice for Laura Slade.

Ms Slade refused to drink the juice - claiming she discovered the remnants of powder around the edge of the glass - on 4 December 2020, but suffered an unconnected miscarriage weeks later, the court heard.

Mr Burke, a deputy director for the emergency services mobile communications programme at the Home Office, denied obtaining the drug with intent and attempting to administer it to procure a miscarriage.

He was found guilty by a jury at Isleworth Crown Court on Tuesday.

The court previously heard he encouraged the mother-of-two to terminate the pregnancy and sent her links to an abortion clinic and abortion pill after she fell pregnant during the course of their five-year affair.

Burke claimed he had crushed up the abortion tablets and flushed them down the sink when it became clear his lover was determined to keep the baby.

Although the jury found him guilty of the second count on Tuesday, it is still deliberating on the first count.

The trial continues.