Adam Johnson’s heartbroken family has found the engagement ring the ice hockey player was planning on giving to his girlfriend before his tragic death.

The 29-year-old American was killed after being slashed in the neck during a match at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on 28 October.

In front of a crowd of 8,000 people, ambulance staff and a critical paramedic team performed CPR on the sports star, who was playing for Nottingham Panthers against Sheffield Steelers. Mr Johnson was then rushed to hospital, where he later died.

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in Ohio in 2017 (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Family friends have now revealed that Mr Johnson was going to ask his girlfriend Ryan Wolfe, 24, to marry him.

After his family told her of his intentions, the 24-year-old found the ring in their apartment in England, where he was planning to propose.

“His grandmother told me that he [Mr Johnson] had shown her [Mr Johnson's grandmother] the ring before he left and he was going to propose at some point,” Scott Pionk, whose son played college hockey with Mr Johnson, told USA Today.

The 29-year-old American was killed after being slashed in the neck by an opposition player’s skate during a match at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on 28 October (PA Wire)

It is said Mr Johnson bought the ring before the couple moved to England for his ice hockey career.

Ms Wolfe, who had been dating Mr Johsnon for over a year at the time of his death, gave an emotional eulogy at his funeral in Minnesota last week.

Speaking with her sister alongside her, she called him her “everything”, reported MailOnline.

Hundreds of tributes have been left to Mr Johnson since his death (PA Wire)

She said: “You've been so amazingly supportive and kind to me since the day we met. And I couldn't have been more grateful for it. I always thought that maybe if I was lucky enough, after a lifetime together, that I might start to be more like you.

“You're such a special person, you have the best sense of humor, the biggest heart, the quickest wit and the kindest soul. You're unbelievably loyal, dedicated and smart. You're so, so smart.

“Whether it came to school or life in general, you just seem to have it all figured out, which gave me so much peace and comfort, and made me feel like we could do anything, or be anything, and we'd be OK. We'd be happy.”

Ms Wolfe said that Mr Johnson had told her of his dreams of running a farm or starting a coffee shop. “I just hope in heaven they let you have your farm, and all the cows and chickens your little heart desires,” she said.

Lit candles among the flowers and messages left in tribute to Nottingham Panthers’ ice hockey player Adam Johnson outside the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham (PA Wire)

She concluded: “To me you were everything. you were my home, my best friend, my sounding board, my rock, my safe haven and the love of my life. I'm never gonna stop thinking about you, missing you and loving you until we can be together again. Love you.”

South Yorkshire Police arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter on Tuesday. The force confirmed on Wednesday that he has subsequently been bailed to a date in the new year as inquiries continue.

Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall said on Tuesday that Mr Johnson’s “devastating” death has sent “shockwaves” across the world as she sent her condolences to those affected.

She added: “We have been speaking to highly specialised experts in their field to assist in our inquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation.”

An inquest into Johnson’s death was opened and adjourned on 3 November, but Sheffield’s senior coroner, Tanyka Rawden, has already called on the sport’s governing bodies to take action.

In a Prevention of Future Deaths Report to Ice Hockey UK and the English Ice Hockey Association, Rawden said she is “sufficiently concerned that deaths may occur in the future if neck guards or protectors are not worn”, with the bodies given 56 days to say what action has been taken – or why action has not been taken.

The EIHA said neck guards will become mandatory from 2024 but the Elite League, in which the Panthers and Steelers compete, is not under its control.

The Elite Ice Hockey League said it will not make the use of neck guards mandatory but will “strongly encourage” players and officials to wear them.