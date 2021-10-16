16-year-old charged with murder of Afghan refugee in Twickenham

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the
murder of a young Afghan refugee in south west London.
Hazrat Wali, 18, died in hospital on Tuesday after he was fatally stabbed, collapsing in a park in
Twickenham.
Police were called to playing fields at Craneford Way at 4.45pm, where people playing football and coaching rugby were said by police to have witnessed the attack.
Mr Wali, of Notting Hill, was pronounced dead an hour later.
A teenager from Hammersmith and Fulham was charged on Friday, the Metropolitan Police said.
The force announced his arrest on Thursday afternoon, and he is due to appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.
A post-mortem examination had been scheduled to take place at Kingston Mortuary on Friday.
Detectives from Scotland Yard’s Specialist Crime Command are investigating, and are appealing for information and footage.
Divers had been searching a nearby canal while investigators studied CCTV footage, according to
The Evening Standard, which reported that a teacher had administered CPR to Mr Wali before he was taken to hospital.
He had reportedly been living in the UK for two years.
The principal of Richmond upon Thames College, Dr Jason Jones, said on Thursday: “Hazrat had a bright future ahead of him. His friends and staff at the College will remember him fondly as a bright and polite young man, well liked by staff and his close-knit group of friends.
“The college community is hurting but we will continue to do everything that we can to support our students, staff and families during this traumatic time.”
Anyone who has information or footage of the incident is asked to call police on 101, or tweet MetCC quoting 5697/12OCT. Alternatively, information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.
