For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An Albanian national who was twice deported from the UK has been jailed after illegally re-entering for a third time, prosecutors have confirmed,

Emirjon Gjuta, 34, was sentenced to 14 months in prison on Friday at Leeds Crown Court after admitting at a previous hearing to re-entering the UK in November 2024 in breach of the 2020 deportation order.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) stated that Gjuta was first deported in August 2020 following convictions for drug offences.

He was subsequently arrested in March 2022 for unlawful presence and deported again to Albania in March 2023, having been sentenced for breaching his deportation order and possessing another person’s identity document.

A spokesman said the defendant claimed he had not fully understood the contents of the deportation order because he had not had an interpreter in court in 2020 and 2022.

But he said documents signed by Gjuta confirmed that he did not object to the 2020 deportation order and never sought to appeal against it.

The spokesperson said it was not clear how Gjuta arrived in the UK in November 2024 but he was arrested in Leeds in September 2025.

Nick Smith, from the CPS said: “Emirjon Gjuta had no right to remain or work in the UK and has been deported twice already.

open image in gallery It was not clear how Gjuta arrived in the UK in November 2024 but he was arrested in Leeds in September 2025, a spokesperson said ( Anna Gowthorpe/PA )

“It’s clear he does not care about the rules and has committed crimes when he’s been in the UK previously.

“The CPS will continue to work with the Home Office and police forces to prosecute those who have no right to be in the country.”

The CPS said Gjuta was jailed for four years and six months in September 2019 after admitting to conspiring to produce cannabis and two counts of possessing or controlling identity documents with intent.

In October 2019 he was served with a decision to deport letter and signed a disclaimer not to oppose his deportation.

He was deported in August 2020.

In March 2022, Gjuta was sentenced to eight months in prison after he was arrested for breaching a deportation order and false document offences.

He was deported again in March 2023, the CPS said.