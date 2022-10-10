‘Prolific offender’ who sexually assaulted girls as young as 12 on buses jailed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man who sexually assaulted schoolgirls as young as 12 years old on buses has been jailed.

Albert Gago, 65, from Hackney, was sentenced to two years and three months imprisonment at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday, 7 October for a series of attacks he committed on London buses.

The court heard he sexually assaulted eight girls, aged between 12 and 16, on services in Enfield, Hackney and Camden between September 2021 and June 2022. He will now be on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.

Officers launched an investigation into Gago after receiving reports of the assaults. He was later arrested at his home in Hackney and clothing at his address matched that of a man seen in CCTV recordings of the incidents.

Detective James Eccleston, who led the investigation, said: “Gago was a prolific offender who targeted young girls as they used public transport. He is dangerous and I am pleased this offending has resulted in a custodial sentence.

“I would like to praise the bravery of the young victims, who reported the offences to police and supported us throughout the investigation as we took Gago to court. We have supported them along the way.

“The Met is tackling violence against women and girls in all its forms. Women and girls have the right to feel safe, at any time day or night, in public or at home and no one should have to put up with sexual behaviour.”