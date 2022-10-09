Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman, 22, hit by car outside takeaway
Second victim suffered serious injuries after car mounted kerb in Oswestry
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 22-year-old woman died in a crash outside a takeaway in Shropshire.
West Mercia Police was called to the Grill Out takeaway in Willow Street, Oswestry, at around 2.50am on Sunday.
Two pedestrians were injured after a car mounted the kerb, the force said.
Both were transferred to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital but the 22-year-old woman died shortly after arrival. The other pedestrian suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.
A 28-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following a police appeal.
It comes after earlier on Sunday, Detective Inspector Paul Bettison appealed for witnesses to contact police with information and thanked members of the public who had given first aid to those injured.
He said at the time: “Clearly this is a concerning incident and I’d like to reassure you that we are doing everything we can to locate the vehicle and driver. Our thoughts go out to family of the woman who has died as a result of this tragic incident.
“I’d like to thank the members of the public who worked tirelessly at the scene to help the victims and deliver crucial first aid. Investigations will continue throughout today.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.