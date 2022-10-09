Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman, 22, hit by car outside takeaway

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 22-year-old woman died in a crash outside a takeaway in Shropshire.

West Mercia Police was called to the Grill Out takeaway in Willow Street, Oswestry, at around 2.50am on Sunday.

Two pedestrians were injured after a car mounted the kerb, the force said.

Both were transferred to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital but the 22-year-old woman died shortly after arrival. The other pedestrian suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.

A 28-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following a police appeal.

It comes after earlier on Sunday, Detective Inspector Paul Bettison appealed for witnesses to contact police with information and thanked members of the public who had given first aid to those injured.

He said at the time: “Clearly this is a concerning incident and I’d like to reassure you that we are doing everything we can to locate the vehicle and driver. Our thoughts go out to family of the woman who has died as a result of this tragic incident.

“I’d like to thank the members of the public who worked tirelessly at the scene to help the victims and deliver crucial first aid. Investigations will continue throughout today.”