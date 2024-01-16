Mystery as bodies of seven giant tortoises found hidden in woodlands

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police are appealing for information after the bodies of seven exotic giant tortoises were found in the woods.

Two bodies were found in a wooded area roughly north-east of Exeter on Monday 8 January and a further five were found nearby on Friday 12 January.

The animals are thought to be Aldabra giant tortoises and police are investigating the circumstances that led to them being disposed of, given the unusual type of incident and the protected status of the animals.

Aldabras are native to Aldabra Island, northeast of Madagascar and are one of the world’s largest land tortoises. They can reach sizes of up to 550 pounds and ages of up to 150 years old.

“We are appealing to members of the public for information to try to establish the circumstances around this discovery and to identify those responsible. We would ask that if anyone knows anything, they get in touch,” Inspector Mark Arthurs said.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who has recently purchased a giant tortoise in the area or knows of anyone who normally has a large number of tortoises but has fewer now.”

Enquiries are under way to identify the owners and establish the circumstances that led to the animals being disposed of.

Officers are appealing to the public to identify further lines of enquiry that may assist in determining the animals’ origin and in the investigation of potential criminal offences.

If you have any information that could help with enquiries, please contact police here or call 101 quoting 50240006127.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.