Just Stop Oil supporter disrupts own graduation ceremony at University of Exeter

A Just Stop Oil supporter disrupted his own graduation ceremony at the University of Exeter on Monday, 17 July.

The group said they staged the action as a call for students to “take action against the UK government’s plans to licence new oil and gas projects.”

Footage shows Eddie Whittingham spraying orange paint before another supporter attempts to run out with a banner and is apprehended by security staff.

The activist previously interrupted the World Snooker Championship in April 2023 by climbing onto a snooker table and releasing orange-coloured powder.