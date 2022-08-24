Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Alex Ajanaku murder: New CCTV and £20k reward for information on unsolved killing

Police release images of black Kia Sportage they believe is linked to shooting

Matt Mathers
Wednesday 24 August 2022 11:55
CCTV of car allegedly linked to murder of Alex Ajanaku

Police have issued new CCTV images and offered a £20,000 reward as they appeal for information about the unsolved murder of a young man in northeast London.

Alex Ajanaku, 18, was fatally shot on the Beaumont Estate in Leyton, Waltham Forest, around 1.25am on Wednesday, 1 September 2021.

The Metropolitan Police launched an investigation and arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of murder the next day but he was later released with no further action.

Detectives believe Ajanaku, who was from south London, had been at an unlicensed music event on the Beaumont Estate on the evening of Tuesday, 31 August.

Recommended

The majority of people had left the area by the time of the shooting, but a small group remained and were sitting on a bench when shots were fired.

The vehicle that is believed to have been used by those who carried out the shooting was a black Kia Sportage which had been stolen from Chingford shortly before midnight on Monday, 16 August 2021.

The car was found abandoned and fire damaged in Walthamstow, northeast London, on 3 September 2021.

Detectives have also released CCTV footage of the Kia in Leyton near the Beaumont Estate shortly before Alex was killed.

Police have released new footage of a car they believe was used by those involved in the killing

(Metropolitan Police)

Police believe Alex was at an unlicensed music event when he was shot dead

(Metropolitan Police)

Detective Sergeant Fenton Davis, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “We are releasing a short clip of the Sportage and are appealing for information about where it was in the days leading up to, and immediately following, the murder. We believe the car has links to Leyton, Walthamstow and Upper Clapton.

“Alex was just 18 when he was murdered. His life was brutally ended before it had really begun, leaving his family devastated and desperate for answers.

“There are people out there who know who was responsible for Alex’s death and also know important information about the use and subsequent damage to the stolen Kia. I urge those people to come forward and provide the information to police.”

Anyone with information should call the incident room directly on 020 8345 3775 or the general police non-emergency number 101. They can also tweet @metcc.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in