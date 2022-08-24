For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Children living in an area of Liverpool where a nine-year-old girl was shot dead in her own home are living in "fear" and scared to play outside, a bishop has warned.

Tom Williams, auxiliary bishop of Liverpool, said the shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbell would affect children in the area for a "long, long time".

Olivia was killed shortly after 10pm on Monday night when a masked gunman darted into her mother's house in the Dovecot area, about six miles east of Liverpool city centre.

Merseyside Police is still hunting for the suspect and the force - along with community leaders - is urging members of the community to come forward with information. There was a heavy police presence last night on the street where Olivia was killed.

"People are obviously angry and scared, and the children in particular," Mr Williams told BBC Breakfast.

"I mean, it's a child that was killed and I think the effect on them, that's going to last for a long, long time."

He added: "You don't see children playing on the streets as often as you used to and all that, because there's this element of fear of another world going on."

Olivia's killer had been chasing another man, 35, who tried to force his way into her home on Kingsheath Avenue after her mother opened the front door to see what the noise was outside.

Police said the suspect "fired indiscriminately", hitting Olivia in the chest as she hid behind her mother, Cheryl, who was hit on the wrist.

Olivia Pratt-Korbell was shot dead in her home in Liverpool on Monday (Supplied)

Children leave flower near the house where Olivia was shot dead (PA)

The gunman fired two more times through the gap in the door, hitting the 35-year-old man in the upper body before running away.

The man being chased was also shot and remains in hospital in a serious, but not life-threatening, condition.

He was driven away from the scene in a black Audi and taken to hospital for treatment by friends while Olivia was left to die.

Merseyside Police said neither man was known to Ms Korbell. The force has appealed to anyone with information to come forward, including members of Liverpool's "criminal fraternity".

Forensic officers were sent to the scene following the shootings (PA Wire)

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage and conducting house-to-house inquiries.