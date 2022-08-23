For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A nine-year-old girl shot dead in Liverpool has been named by Merseyside Police as Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

Merseyside Police have begun a murder investigation and launched a manhunt for the killer.

Speaking to the media today Serena Kennedy and Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said the shooting occurred after a 35-year-old man was being chased by a gunman.

Ms Kennedy said the 35-year-old forced his way into Olivia’s home where she was with her mum. The gunman followed them in firing indiscriminately hitting all three people and fatally wounding the nine-year-old.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting at a house in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, at 10pm on Monday.

The child suffered a gunshot injury to her chest and was taken in critical condition to hospital, where she later died. Police said the girl’s family members have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

“This is a truly shocking incident in which tragically a young and innocent girl has been shot and sadly died,” assistant chief constable Jenny Sims of Merseyside Police said.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has offered her "heartfelt condolences" to the family of the nine-year-old shot dead in Liverpool and promised Merseyside Police her "full support".

She said: "This morning, I have spoken to the chief constable for Merseyside Police about the tragic shooting in Liverpool last night.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the nine-year-old girl who has died.

"It is important that anyone with information comes forward to assist the police with their investigations.

"The force has my full support and will receive any additional resources they need."

More follows...