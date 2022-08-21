For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A murder inquiry has been launched after a woman was found with gunshot wounds in the back garden of a house in Liverpool.

Police were called to the property on Leinster Road, in the Old Swan neighbourhood after 12.40pm on Sunday.

The woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. An investigation is underway to establish what had happened, and to formally identify her before informing her next of kin, Merseyside Police said.

Police are also seeking information about a “vehicle being driven erratically in the area around Prescot Road” – the main road at the end of Leinster Road.

Detective Superintendent Mark Baker said: “This investigation is in the very early stages and while we understand the public will be very shocked and concerned by what has happened we have a number of officers at the scene who are carrying out extensive enquiries to understand what has taken place and take immediate action.

“A woman has tragically lost her life today and I want the public to be reassured that we will do everything we can to find who is responsible and bring them to justice.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area of Leinster Road in the early hours of this morning who saw or heard anything or thinks they have captured anything significant on their doorbell camera or dashcam to contact us as a matter of urgency as they may have information which is vital to our investigation.

“I would also encourage anyone who has any other information which they believe could assist with our investigation to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @merpolcc on social media. Anonymous reports can also be made to Crimestoppers on @crimestoppersuk or by calling 0800 555 111 – quoting log 0030 of 21st August.