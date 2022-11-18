Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ex-police officer jailed after arriving to meet ‘15-year-old’ in KFC car park

Alex John Foster, 43, told the teen she ‘could be an undercover police officer’

Adam Dutton
Friday 18 November 2022 09:20
<p>Alex John Foster</p>

Alex John Foster

(Northamptonshire Police / SWNS)

An ex-police officer has been jailed after he was caught by an undercover agent arranging to meet a 15-year-old girl at KFC with condoms and lube.

Alex John Foster, 43, was nailed in a police sting when a colleague posed as a vulnerable teenage girl online.

The former Northamptonshire Police special constable asked the girl what experience she had “with lads” adding he was “looking for someone to have sex with”.

A court heard he even told the girl he “needed to be able to trust her” as “she could be an undercover police officer”.

Recommended

He arranged to meet the girl and on August 10, Foster was arrested in a KFC car park in Newark, Nottinghamshire.

Officers searched his car and found condoms and lubricant.

Foster, of East Haddon, Northamptonshire, admitted three charges relating to sexual communication with a child, including arranging or facilitating and intentionally encouraging or assisting.

On Thursday (17/11) he was jailed for two years at Lincoln Crown Court.

Recorder House told him: “You believed you were meeting a 15-year-old girl. Your intention was to have sexual intercourse.

“The activities that you intended is why this offence is so serious.

“You were in a position of trust because of working for Northamptonshire Police. That impacts the public perception.”

The court heard Foster had been a special constable for 20 years and was a police trainer before quitting the force last year.

In July this year he began talking to a “15-year-old girl” on social media.

When they began talking, the ‘girl’ told Foster that she would turn 16 the following month.

Gurdial Singh, prosecuting, told the court Foster was “under no illusion about her age”. Foster told the ‘girl’ he was “looking for someone to have sex with”.

Two days later Foster blocked the ‘girl’ before she reached out on another social media platform and the conversation resumed.

Over the course of two weeks, sexually explicit content was exchanged between the two parties.

Foster also shared sexually explicit photographs, the court heard.

Mr Singh said a meeting had been arranged but Foster “wanted to cancel and then changed his mind”.

But he changed his mind and on August 10 he travelled to Newark KFC where he was arrested by waiting officers.

When questioned about the condoms and lube, Foster told police he “ordinarily carried”, the court heard.

Foster had also previously been the subject of a police misconduct hearing in 2019 which resulted in a final written warning.

Siward James-Moore, defending, said: “The facts of this case are clear and they do not make for pleasant listening.

“He is of previous positive, good character given his long service and he is of low to medium risk of reconviction.

“He was a hard working man who fell off the rails. It was out of character and aberrant behaviour and not the making of the man.”

Foster was also made subject to a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Northamptonshire Police will now hold a gross misconduct hearing.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in