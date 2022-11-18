Nord Stream blast was sabotage with remains of explosives found, Sweden says

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Blasts that damaged Nord Stream natural gas pipelines were a result of sabotage, investigators in Sweden have said.

Remains of explosives have been found at the site, a prosecutor said.

These findings near pipeline damage confirmed sabotage had taken place, they said.

Swedish and Danish authorities are investigating four holes in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which link Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea and have become a flashpoint in the Ukraine crisis.

Attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines have previously been blamed on the Kremlin, who have in turn accused the West.

Both the Nord Stream I and 2 pipelines, which were built to carry Russian gas to Germany, have suffered damage in the Baltic Sea.

The Swedish Security Service previously said that undersea “detonations” in September caused extensive damage to the pipelines in international waters off Sweden and Denmark.

The pipelines ruptured, sending large amounts of methane gas into the air.

On Friday, the Swedish Prosecution Authority said: “Analysis that has now been carried out shows traces of explosives on several of the objects that were recovered.”

More follows...