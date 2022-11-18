Jump to content

Nord Stream blast was sabotage with remains of explosives found, Sweden says

Investigations look into holes along the gas pipelines linking Russia and Germany

Zoe Tidman
Friday 18 November 2022 08:42
<p>Gas has leaked from the pipeline in the Baltic Sea</p>

Gas has leaked from the pipeline in the Baltic Sea

(Swedish Coast Guard via Getty Im)

Blasts that damaged Nord Stream natural gas pipelines were a result of sabotage, investigators in Sweden have said.

Remains of explosives have been found at the site, a prosecutor said.

These findings near pipeline damage confirmed sabotage had taken place, they said.

Swedish and Danish authorities are investigating four holes in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which link Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea and have become a flashpoint in the Ukraine crisis.

Attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines have previously been blamed on the Kremlin, who have in turn accused the West.

Both the Nord Stream I and 2 pipelines, which were built to carry Russian gas to Germany, have suffered damage in the Baltic Sea.

The Swedish Security Service previously said that undersea “detonations” in September caused extensive damage to the pipelines in international waters off Sweden and Denmark.

The pipelines ruptured, sending large amounts of methane gas into the air.

On Friday, the Swedish Prosecution Authority said: “Analysis that has now been carried out shows traces of explosives on several of the objects that were recovered.”

