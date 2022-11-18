Nord Stream blast was sabotage with remains of explosives found, Sweden says
Investigations look into holes along the gas pipelines linking Russia and Germany
Blasts that damaged Nord Stream natural gas pipelines were a result of sabotage, investigators in Sweden have said.
Remains of explosives have been found at the site, a prosecutor said.
These findings near pipeline damage confirmed sabotage had taken place, they said.
Swedish and Danish authorities are investigating four holes in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which link Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea and have become a flashpoint in the Ukraine crisis.
Attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines have previously been blamed on the Kremlin, who have in turn accused the West.
Both the Nord Stream I and 2 pipelines, which were built to carry Russian gas to Germany, have suffered damage in the Baltic Sea.
The Swedish Security Service previously said that undersea “detonations” in September caused extensive damage to the pipelines in international waters off Sweden and Denmark.
The pipelines ruptured, sending large amounts of methane gas into the air.
On Friday, the Swedish Prosecution Authority said: “Analysis that has now been carried out shows traces of explosives on several of the objects that were recovered.”
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies