The top Ukrainian human rights investigator has released a video of an alleged torture chamber used by Russian forces in Kherson, where captured locals were given electric shocks.
Messages reading “Pray to God for us” and “God give us strength” have been found on the walls of the room, the Ukrainian defence ministry said, sharing the evidence today.
“No matter what language you spoke, the slightest disobedience to the occupiers was enough to send you to the dungeon,” the defence ministry said.
On the battle’s frontlines in Ukraine’s east, there has been no let up in the intense fighting with both the Ukrainian military said Moscow’s occupying forces appearing more active in Donetsk.
This comes as Moscow refused to give any details about a cautionary message delivered by the director of the CIA to Moscow this week about the consequences of any Russian nuclear strike on Ukraine.
It was the first known high-level, face-to-face contact between representatives of Moscow and Washington since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Friday, 18 November.
