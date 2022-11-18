✕ Close Fox News guest compares Russian invasion of Ukraine to Bloods and Crips

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The top Ukrainian human rights investigator has released a video of an alleged torture chamber used by Russian forces in Kherson, where captured locals were given electric shocks.

Messages reading “Pray to God for us” and “God give us strength” have been found on the walls of the room, the Ukrainian defence ministry said, sharing the evidence today.

“No matter what language you spoke, the slightest disobedience to the occupiers was enough to send you to the dungeon,” the defence ministry said.

On the battle’s frontlines in Ukraine’s east, there has been no let up in the intense fighting with both the Ukrainian military said Moscow’s occupying forces appearing more active in Donetsk.

This comes as Moscow refused to give any details about a cautionary message delivered by the director of the CIA to Moscow this week about the consequences of any Russian nuclear strike on Ukraine.

It was the first known high-level, face-to-face contact between representatives of Moscow and Washington since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.