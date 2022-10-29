Russia accuses British Navy of blowing up Nord Stream gas pipelines in Baltic Sea
Vladimir Putin’s regime accuses Nato member of involvement in destruction of Russian infrastructure
Russia has accused British Navy personnel of being involved in a “terrorist attack” on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.
The two major Baltic Sea supply routes from Russia to Europe were destroyed in “powerful explosions” last month, in what is being investigated as an act of sabotage by Germany, Sweden and Denmark.
Moscow has repeatedly claimed that allegations it was behind the attack are “stupid” and has sought to blame the West.
Now Vladimir Putin’s regime has directly accused the UK – a Nato member – of being involved in an attack upon critical Russian infrastructure.
“According to available information, representatives of this unit of the British Navy took part in the planning, provision and implementation of a terrorist attack in the Baltic Sea on September 26 this year - blowing up the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines,” Russia’s defence ministry said.
The ministry did not provide evidence for its claims, also alleging that the same British military specialists – supposedly located in the city of Ochakiv, in Ukraine’s Mykholaiv region – helped Kyiv’s forces plan a drone attack on Russia’s Black Sea fleet on Saturday morning.
