Ukraine news - live: Russia ‘completes’ Kherson evacuation as more blackouts hit Kyiv
‘Emergency outages’ of four hours a day or more resumed in Kyiv region
Ukrainians queue for water after Russians cut off city’s main supply
The civilian evacuations organised by Russia’s military in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson have been completed, officials announced.
At least 70,000 civilians have been moved out of city as Russia prepares defences for a major battle there. Kyiv has called the evacuations “forced deportations”.
“We’re preparing Kherson for defence,” said Russian militia commander Alexander Khodakovsky. “We’re taking the civilian population out, in many ways untying our hands.”
Kherson is one of the four partially-occupied regions that Russia has annexed since its invasion of Ukraine in late February.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities announced further rolling blackouts in and around the country’s largest cities amid ongoing Russian strikes targeting energy infrastructure.
“Emergency outages” of four hours a day or more resumed in the Kyiv region, the press service of Ukrenergo, the sole operator of Ukraine’s high-voltage transmission lines, said yesterday.
The capital region’s governor, Oleksiy Kuleba, said on Telegram that residents could expect to see “tougher and longer” power outages compared to earlier in the war.
Russia finishes moving civilians from Kherson as battle looms
Russia says it has “completed” an operation to move civilians out of the occupied southern city of Kherson ahead of an expected battle with advancing Ukrainian forces.
At least 70,000 civilians are said to have crossed to the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro river, in what Ukraine has called forced deportations.
“We’re preparing Kherson for defence,” one Russian militia commander said.
Kherson is one of the four partially-occupied regions that Russia has annexed since its invasion of Ukraine in late February.
UN chief urges extension of Ukraine-Russia grain deal
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging Russia and Ukraine to renew the deal that has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine and brought down global food prices.
He is also calling for other countries, mainly in the west, to expedite the removal of obstacles blocking Russian grain and fertiliser exports.
The UN chief’s spokesman said on Friday that Guterres underlines the urgency of renewing the deal so as “to contribute to food security across the world.”
Ukraine and Russia are major suppliers of grain around the globe. The agreement brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July is due to expire on 19 November.
Russia’s UN ambassador said on Wednesday that before Moscow discusses a renewal
“Russia needs to see the export of its grain and fertilizers in the world market, which has never happened since the beginning of the deal.”
Mr Guterres says the resumption of Ukrainian grain exports from three Black Sea ports “has significantly contributed to lower prices of wheat and other commodities.”
Kyiv braces for longer power cuts
Ukrainian authorities announced further rolling blackouts in and around the country’s largest cities amid ongoing Russian strikes targeting energy infrastructure.
“Emergency outages” of four hours a day or more resumed in the Kyiv region, the press service of Ukrenergo, the sole operator of Ukraine’s high-voltage transmission lines, said yesterday.
The capital region’s governor, Oleksiy Kuleba, said on Telegram that residents could expect to see “tougher and longer” power outages compared to earlier in the war.
