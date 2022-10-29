✕ Close Ukrainians queue for water after Russians cut off city’s main supply

The civilian evacuations organised by Russia’s military in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson have been completed, officials announced.

At least 70,000 civilians have been moved out of city as Russia prepares defences for a major battle there. Kyiv has called the evacuations “forced deportations”.

“We’re preparing Kherson for defence,” said Russian militia commander Alexander Khodakovsky. “We’re taking the civilian population out, in many ways untying our hands.”

Kherson is one of the four partially-occupied regions that Russia has annexed since its invasion of Ukraine in late February.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities announced further rolling blackouts in and around the country’s largest cities amid ongoing Russian strikes targeting energy infrastructure.

“Emergency outages” of four hours a day or more resumed in the Kyiv region, the press service of Ukrenergo, the sole operator of Ukraine’s high-voltage transmission lines, said yesterday.

The capital region’s governor, Oleksiy Kuleba, said on Telegram that residents could expect to see “tougher and longer” power outages compared to earlier in the war.