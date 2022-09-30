Putin blames Anglo-Saxons for ‘explosion’ of Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Atlantic Sea

“Anglo-Saxon” powers blew up the Nord Stream pipelines, Vladimir Putin has alleged.

The Russian president directly accused “Anglo-Saxons” of sabotaging major underseas pipelines carrying Russian natural gas to the European Union.

“The sanctions were not enough for the Anglo-Saxons: they moved onto sabotage. It is hard to believe but it is a fact that they organised the blasts on the Nord Stream international gas pipeline,” Mr Putin said.

Mr Putin’s comments at the Kremlin on Friday, 30 September, came before his announcement of an illegal annexation of four parts of Ukraine.

