Vladimir Putin has annexed four Ukrainian regions and claimed people living there will be “Russian citizens forever”.

He spoke from the Kremlin during a signing ceremony in which he officially annexed Russian-controlled Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

“I want everyone in Kyiv and those from the west to hear this: The people from Donbas, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia will become Russian citizens forever,” Mr Putin said, drawing applause from those at the Kremlin.

He also argued it was the “integral right” of people living in those areas to join Russia.

