Underwater footage shows damage to Nord Stream gas pipeline

Video is believed to give a first look at two leaks along the Nord Stream gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea.

This underwater footage, recorded on Monday (17 October), reportedly shows the damage done to the natural gas link that runs from Russia to Germany.

Leaders in the West, such as Ursula von der Leyen, have alleged the damage was an act of “sabotage” amid an energy stand-off with Russia.

Copenhagen police released their findings on Tuesday that the leaks were caused by “powerful explosions.”

