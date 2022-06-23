The brother of a car salesman murdered 20 years ago has called for police to reopen their probe –claiming investigators uncovered DNA evidence that could finally solve the case.

Alexander Blue, 41, was found stabbed and savagely beaten in the driveway of his luxury home in Glasgow’s upmarket West End just after midnight on 25 June 2002.

The businessman’s head injuries were so horrific his mother did not recognise him at first when she visited him in the city’s Southern General Hospital, where he died two days later having never regained consciousness.

Detectives have quizzed more than 5,000 people over the murder and Alex’s family and friends raised a £25,000 reward for information.

But no one has ever stood trial for the killing.

Alex’s older brother Billy, 64, holds out hope his sibling’s killer might still one day be caught so their elderly mother Kathy, now 89, can get justice before she dies.

As the 20th anniversary of his brother’s death approaches, Billy has revealed detectives reportedly told him seven partial DNA matches had been found using new technology during a review of evidence found at the murder scene.

He told the Scottish Sun the information was shared with him during a meeting on the 13th anniversary of the murder but that police allegedly pulled the plug on the case.

Billy, who lives in the Robroyston area of Glasgow, believes three men carried out the attack on Alex and previously claimed he knew who ordered the “hit” on his brother.

Alex was last seen leaving the Bean Scene cafe in Byres Road at about 8pm on Monday 24 June 2002.

He is believed to have been attacked immediately after parking his silver Porsche outside his Georgian-style ground-floor flat about half a mile away in Dundonald Road, Dowanhill.

The businessman, who part-owned The Taxi Centre, which sold cars to the private hire taxi trade, was discovered lying unconscious in a pool of his own blood behind the townhouse in the early hours of 25 June 2002.

Police later learned the seemingly successful businessman had been made bankrupt in 1999 and his debts had been discharged only two weeks before his death.

In 2005, detectives told Grampian TV’s Unsolved series the key to solving the murder may lie in the complex financial background of the victim.

They also revealed Alex had made a note in his diary of a planned meeting on the day of his death with a person called D Hobbs – who police said may also have gone by the name D Robertson.

Detectives have previously said the key to solving Alexander Blue’s murder may lie in his complex financial background (Family handout/PA)

In the hours before his murder, Alex was seen carrying a briefcase which allegedly contained £30,000. The briefcase and money have never been found.

One theory floated is that Alex may have been the victim of a house-buying scam and robbed of the money he was carrying.

Two men were seen in a black BMW near Alex’s home at about 10.45pm on 24 June.

A neighbour also reported hearing at least two men arguing inside his flat on the evening of the murder.

David Swindle, the detective chief inspector who led the murder probe, believes someone has information that could solve the cold case.

The retired police officer told The Independent: “The murder of Alex Blue in Glasgow 20 years ago was a very complex case with various potential motives, this case has been reviewed on numerous occasions and to date sadly remains unresolved.

“I live in hope that the truth will come out regarding who killed Alex Blue, someone out there without doubt must have information.”

Alexander Blue pictured as a child (Family handout/PA)

Scottish Conservative shadow community safety minister Russell Findlay added: “Having known the family of Alex Blue for many years I understand they will not have made this revelation lightly.

“Billy Blue and his mother Kathy has acted with dignity throughout their 20-year campaign for justice.

“There are serious question marks over this case and unexplained links to some powerful and high-profile individuals.

“Police Scotland and the Crown Office have shown determination in solving cold cases and I would urge them to do everything possible to give justice and closure to this family.”

Police Scotland refused to comment on Billy Blue’s claims that seven partial DNA hits had been found.

DCI Brian Geddes, of Police Scotland’s homicide governance review, said the case remained under review.

He added: “We acknowledge the heartache and distress that the Blue family have suffered over the last two decades as they seek answers and justice for Alexander.

“Police Scotland never considers cases closed and the passage of time is no barrier to the investigation of unresolved homicide cases.

“Homicide governance and review actively keeps all undetected and unresolved homicides under review and meets regularly with the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service in an attempt to review these cases and pursue resolution. Where appropriate, we will continue to update the families of the victims of such crimes with any new developments.”