Mother and stepfather of killing boy, 9, held in cold bath as punishment

A mother and stepfather have been found guilty over the killing of her nine-year-old son at his home in Worcestershire.

Carla Scott has been convicted at Coventry Crown Court of the manslaughter of her nine-year-old son Alfie Steele and her partner Dirk Howell has been convicted of murdering the youngster, who was repeatedly assaulted.

Alfie was repeatedly beaten and assaulted by Scott and Howell, and was put in a cold bath as a punishment prior to his death in February 2021, their trial heard.

Both Scott and Howell had denied Alfie was “dunked” in the water as part of a “sinister” regime of correction at his mum’s address in Droitwich.

Jurors at Coventry Crown Court heard that Alfie had 50 injuries all over his body, with only a handful likely to be attributed to normal childhood bumps and scrapes.

Medical experts previously told the jury that seven of the injuries to his head and face were likely to have come from four different blows.

On the day of his death, Scott rang 999 at 2.24pm and told the call handler that “Alfie had fallen asleep in the bath”. Howell was not at the house when officers arrived, with Scott later claiming to have found the boy “submerged” and that he had previously “hit his head”.

Scott, 35, denied murdering her son and told her trial that she had not “belted” Alfie, while her partner claimed to have attempted CPR to revive the schoolboy. He also told jurors that he had not beaten the schoolboy nor attempted to stage a cover-up.

