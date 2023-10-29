Crossbow killer who walked into pub and shot stranger is jailed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man who walked into a pub with a crossbow and shot dead a total stranger has been jailed for life.

Alfred Turner, 44, admitted killing Dave Peck in December last year with the weapon in the Lamb and Lion pub in Westcliff, Essex.

As he left his home address he was seen by another man who asked him what he was holding, to which Mr Turner replied: “It’s a crossbow.”

CCTV from inside the Lamb and Lion showed Mr Turner entering the pub from the door opposite the bar and then firing the crossbow - hitting 51-year-old Dave Peck, who was sat on a bar stool opposite the door.

Police at the Lamb and Lion pub in Westcliff, Essex, where the attack took place. (Essex Police / SWNS)

Dave Peck, 51, was “dearly loved by those close to him”. (Essex Police / SWNS)

Mr Peck, a complete stranger to Mr Turner, was hit in the chest and as he fell to the floor, other people in the pub tried to help him.

Following the attack, Mr Turner left the pub and discarded the reloaded crossbow, before continuing towards Pier Hill.

He was arrested less than 90 minutes after the incident and was later charged with murder.

Turner denied the charge, instead pleading guilty to a charge of manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

At Basildon Crown Court he was given a life sentence with a section 45A hospital order - meaning he will be detained at a mental health facility and if fit will then be sent to prison.

He was given a determinate sentence of eight years and will then only be released upon a parole board decision.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe, who led the investigation, said: “My thoughts, and those of my team are with Dave Peck’s family.

“He was dearly loved by those close to him and missed every day.

“Alfred Turner has now been held responsible for his actions.

“Nothing will bring Dave back but I hope the conclusion of this investigation will help his friends and family move forward.”